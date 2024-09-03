The story behind the Christ the Redeemer statue

The road to see the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is winding and steep. But at the top sits an icon, not just of the Rio skyline, but of the faith at the foundation of this city.

The road to see the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is winding and steep. But at the top sits an icon, not just of the Rio skyline, but of the faith at the foundation of this city.

The road to see the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is winding and steep. But at the top sits an icon, not just of the Rio skyline, but of the faith at the foundation of this city.

The road to see the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is winding and steep. But at the top sits an icon, not just of the Rio skyline, but of the faith at the foundation of this city.

RIO DE JANEIRO (WPVI) -- The road to see the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is winding and steep.

But at the top sits an icon, not just of the Rio skyline, but of the faith at the foundation of this city.

But the story of why they built it on the Corcovado mountain is one most people are unfamiliar with. It's a testament to the humility of the highest order.

In 1888, Princess Isabel signed what's now called "The Golden Law." It's just 18 words that abolished slavery in this country. She did it while her father, the emperor, was out of Brazil. She was left briefly in charge.

The result? She was lauded as Brazil's Redemptress, having saved so many from a life of enslavement.

READ MORE: Eagles take on Packers in Brazil: What to know before historic NFL game in São Paulo

And so began the movement to honor her with a statue. As a devout Catholic, she declined, demanding any monument not give glory to her but instead give glory to the mercy of God.

Nearly 2 million people a year visit this monument, which rises almost 2,800 feet above the city below. In fact, there's so much global curiosity about it that in 2007, this was named one of the new seven wonders of the world.

And when you're here, it's not hard to understand why.

The statue stands 98 feet tall, not including the 26-foot pedestal on which it stands. The arms of Christ are outstretched as a gesture of welcoming, reaching 92 feet from finger to finger.

It's the largest Art Deco statue in the world. In fact, it's the largest ever built to date.