The ladies leading the Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride

Texas Cattlemen Trail Riders wear pink in honor of their Trail Boss, a breast cancer survivor.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride was led by an all-female team for the first time this year. Melody Page is the Trail Boss and Lea Fistein is the Assistant Trail Boss.

"It's a big responsibility that's for sure," Fistein said. "I think we always have to double prove ourselves compared to the guys."

Their 60-mile from Plantersville started on February 18th. They arrived in Houston and appeared in the Rodeo parade on February 24th.

One goal for The Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride is to teach children the legacy of trail riding.

"This is how they made it across country," Page said.

The trail riders and horses also donned pink in honor of their trail boss. Page is breast cancer survivor.

"We just want everyone to be aware of it and tell the girls to get checked early," Page said.

This year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded the Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride first place in its division.