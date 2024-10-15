University of the Arts alum set to perform in Philadelphia as Broadway hit 'Hamilton' returns

For one cast member, this show marks quite the homecoming as he prepares to step onto the stage at the Academy of Music for the first time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning Broadway hit show 'Hamilton' is making its grand return to Philadelphia this month.

Phillip Deceus is a University of the Arts alum. Now, he's about to take the stage right across the street from his alma mater.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli got a chance to sit down with Deceus to discuss this opportunity that hits close to home.

