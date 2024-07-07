Vacationers enjoy last day of July 4 weekend at Jersey shore as businesses savor booming sales

Business owners told Action News when the weather is hot, so are their sales.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Action Cam caught people enjoying their last day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend at the Jersey shore.

Many found themselves soaking up the sun near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

"We rode bikes and we've been going to the beach," noted Amelia Donio from Hammonton.

"This weekend business was great, a lot of people, a lot of action, a lot of sales. It's still continuing even with this heat," said Jenny Campanaro, an employee at Gemini.

Some employees say this is their biggest money-making weekend of the season.

"We actually count on it heavily for the whole season because that's when all the people come in," noted Daipik Barot, who works at Casino Jewelry.

Many are hoping for good sales to continue on Monday, the final day they count on for extended Fourth of July weekend crowds before people head back to work.