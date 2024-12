Wilt Chamberlain stamp: Meet the man who started the effort 10 years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He was a basketball legend with local roots.



Wilt Chamberlain had some of his earliest success as a high school player in Philadelphia.



And it was people from here who pushed to have him honored on a postage stamp, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month.



Action News Race and Culture Reporter TaRhonda Thomas introduces us to the man who started the effort to put Chamberlin on a stamp.