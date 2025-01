Zwaanendael Museum features nearly 400 years of local history

The Zwaanendael Museum is located in the heart of Lewes, in one of the town's most interesting buildings.

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) -- From shipwrecks to the segregated sands of the Jim Crow era, the timeline of this museum encompasses nearly 400 years of local history.



This week's One Tank Trip takes us to Sussex County, Delaware.

Action News photographer Tom Kretschmer takes us behind the scenes.