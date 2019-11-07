Arrest made after hit-and-run driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man and his dog in Philadelphia.

It happened on October 26 when 26-year-old Michael Canals was walking his dog along the 700 block of West Berks Street.

Michael Canals. Photos provided to Action News by family.



Canals, who worked for the music venue, "The Met Philadelphia," was struck by a Pontiac minivan who fled the scene.

Authorities tell Action News that Khalif Moore has been arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday night.

Investigators learned Moore was hiding with a family member in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Upon searching the home on Wednesday, U.S Marshals found Moore hiding in the basement. He was taken into custody after a brief arrest.

Khalif Moore



Family members say Canals was a graduate of Drexel University and loved music and Rosie, who was recently rescued. Rosie also died in the accident.

"We're going to bury Rosie with Mike," said Jackie Canals, Mike's mother. "She's going to be buried with Mike because that's what she would have wanted, she loved him so much, and she was so grateful to him."

