Driver identified in crash that killed 2 young brothers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing murder charges in connection with a weekend crash that left two kids dead in Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Hunting Park Avenue near Kensington Avenue.

Officials said a family was driving east on Hunting Park Avenue when two men in a BMW crashed into them at Kensington Avenue.

Two children killed after thrown from the car during a violent crash in Philadelphia



According to authorities, the impact of the crash sent the family's Toyota Corolla careening off the street, and two brothers, ages 7 and 9, were thrown from the car.

A woman who lives at the intersection told Action News she heard the crash and ran outside to help the mother.

"She was in the car, she got out we tried to help her but she said, 'my kids' and just threw herself forward, she passed out," said Shirley Davila of Juniata.

Video obtained by Action News captured the deadly crash.



Police said the father suffered facial lacerations in the crash. Officials said he refused treatment at the scene to accompany his children to the hospital.

The boys were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

During a vigil on Monday night, family members identified the boys killed as 9-year-old Jacier and 7-year-old Kariel.

"He always used to say that if anything ever happened to him, he wanted people to remember him as happy because he was going to a better place," said Jacqueline Perez, the grandmother of Jacier.

"It was devastating for our nephew and for his little brother that died," said another relative, Sandra Marquez.



The mother was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Officials said she fractured her spine in the crash.

Police said the driver of the striking car, Alimamy Sesay, made a U-turn and attempted to drive off, but stopped the car about 50 feet away and then jumped out along with the passenger and ran off. Sesay was later arrested.

Sesay is facing multiple charges of murder, homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, and other related offenses.

Alimamy Sesay

