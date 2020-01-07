Vigil held for Shamrock Deli owner killed in stabbing

By
AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Audubon, New Jersey came together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of 57-year-old Jerry Pastore, a beloved deli owner.

Pastore, the co-owner of Shamrock Deli, was stabbed to death Friday evening after authorities say 18-year-old Dyheam Williams fled with a tip jar.

Lindenwold man arrested in fatal Shamrock Delicatessen stabbing in Audubon, New Jersey

"Of course we're angry, hurting-- this was senseless. The violence doesn't make any sense to us but I know my dad was protecting his workers protecting their living. He really valued the people who worked here for him," said one of Pastore's twins, Rachel Guerrero.

Pastore spent four decades in the restaurant industry. He was a trained chef, owned restaurants, worked in sales and almost two years ago bought into The Shamrock Deli.

He was a family man who raised five kids, he had three grandchildren with one on the way.

Guerrero fought tears saying, "He loved to be with his family and we were really looking forward to him being poppop to our children."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countycrimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
$1 million grant aims to reduce Philadelphia gun violence
Deaths of Burlington Township couple ruled murder-suicide
City disperses homeless encampment at 18th and Vine streets
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash
Street sweeping coming to every Philly neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Shower Late Tuesday, Record Warmth This Weekend
Carnell Elementary School to remain closed due to asbestos
Video captures miracle buzzer shot from opposite side of court
Trial delayed for ex-Philly cop charged in fatal shooting
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
More TOP STORIES News