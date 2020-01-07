Vigil held for Shamrock Deli owner killed in stabbing

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Audubon, New Jersey came together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of 57-year-old Jerry Pastore, a beloved deli owner.
Pastore, the co-owner of Shamrock Deli, was stabbed to death Friday evening after authorities say 18-year-old Dyheam Williams fled with a tip jar.
"Of course we're angry, hurting-- this was senseless. The violence doesn't make any sense to us but I know my dad was protecting his workers protecting their living. He really valued the people who worked here for him," said one of Pastore's twins, Rachel Guerrero.
Pastore spent four decades in the restaurant industry. He was a trained chef, owned restaurants, worked in sales and almost two years ago bought into The Shamrock Deli.
He was a family man who raised five kids, he had three grandchildren with one on the way.
Guerrero fought tears saying, "He loved to be with his family and we were really looking forward to him being poppop to our children."
