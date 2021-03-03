Villanova University investigating multiple on-campus sexual assault incidents

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway at Villanova University after multiple on-campus sexual assault incidents have been reported in less than a week.In a public safety alert, the university says four female students have reported that they were sexually assaulted by the same male student inside their on-campus residence hall. The women said they knew their attacker.University police say the complaints ranged from non-consensual sexual touching to non-consensual sexual intercourse.Villanova University Police, in consultation with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, are working to investigate this matter.The university released this statement to Action News:"On March 1, Villanova University received reports from four resident female students that they were sexually assaulted by the same known male student. The University takes all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and investigates allegations as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure fairness to all parties. As soon as these reports were made, Villanova immediately launched an investigation and, currently, the male student is not on campus. As there is an ongoing investigation, the University cannot comment further on this matter."On February 28, university police say they were notified about a female student who reported she was sexually assaulted by a male that was known to her.The man has not been identified and it's still unclear where the sexual assault occurred. The university says the incident happened on campus sometime between February 26 and February 28.It's unknown if the February 28 report is connected with later incidents on March 1.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.Students are also urged to report any sexual assault or an act of sexual misconduct, call Public Safety at 610-519-5800.