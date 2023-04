A woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Vineland, New Jersey on Friday.

Woman found dead after fire in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Vineland, New Jersey on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the home along the 700 block of East Grape Street.

The fire broke out just after 9 a.m.

The home was destroyed by the flames.

Authorities are now investigating what may have caused this fatal fire.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.