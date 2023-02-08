Gravestones damaged in historic Vineland, NJ cemetery

Siloam is Vineland's oldest cemetery and home to thousands of graves.

Vineland police are now asking for help in figuring out who ran down grave markers and several water pipes sometime over the weekend.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ed Irelan takes walks in Siloam Cemetery all the time, and not just because his relatives are buried here.

"The history that's here. Every time you come here there's something to see," said Irelan.

But recently he saw this: a stretch of gravestones knocked over along Myrtle Avenue in the cemetery, with tire tracks left behind.

"They're here, eternal peace and this has to happen," said Irelan. "And the people that are left, it's heartbreaking."

Siloam is Vineland's oldest cemetery and home to thousands of graves.

Founded in 1864, it's been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

But Vineland police are now asking for help in figuring out who ran down grave markers and several water pipes sometime over the weekend.

Anne Gruman of Vineland was relieved to find her grandfather's gravestone in one piece on Wednesday, though it was knocked down and moved several feet from its rightful spot.

Groundskeeper Anthony Perna made the discovery Monday morning.

"There was about 20 stones or so that were damaged and a couple faucets that were damaged, and right then I called the police," he said.

While signs are posted prohibiting off-road vehicles, he says people often don't listen, especially after hours.

"We have so many people that come through here, we have a lot of people coming in here on ATVs and dirt bikes," said Perna.

People came to check on their family's gravestones, disheartened that someone came barreling through.

"Myself and my wife were very upset. Why would somebody come and desecrate these graves?" asked Arnie Escobar.

The groundskeeper says once an insurance adjuster checks out the damage they'll get to work fixing it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland police.