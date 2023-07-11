Police searching for suspect who assaulted USPS letter carrier in South Jersey

The attack happened near the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Vineland just before 11:30 a.m. on July 3.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey are searching for the suspect who assaulted a letter carrier.

It happened near the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Vineland just before 11:30 a.m. on July 3.

Authorities say the USPS worker was attacked and robbed while on the job.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service posted a photo of the wanted suspect.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.