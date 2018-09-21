Visions 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month special

The Immigration Debate

Meet Liliana Velasquez

Loco in the Badlands

Hurricane Maria

Coatesville HS Football Father and Son

Gift of Life

Diego Tribute

We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Special Visions 2018. We dive into the red-hot immigration debate and share the powerful story of a young woman making her American dream come true. We meet the man who made the biggest hand-to-hand drug bust in U.S. history.... plus, a father and son looking to MAKE history. We'll tell you about the gift that saved a life and how evacuees of Hurricane Maria are weathering one year after the storm.Note: The show is set at Indigo Arts Gallery, inside a new exhibition called. All of the artists featured are self-taught and working in a variety of mediums from painting to sculpture and works on paper. Several started creating art when they were struggling with mental illness.The Crane Arts Building1400 North American St., #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122According to a new government study, the foreign born population in the United States is at its highest share since 1910. Those new numbers come as the political debate over immigration has reached a fevered pitch.1040 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533Fifty percent of immigrants in America are from Latin America and each has an often powerful story to tell. Jeannette Reyes recounts the harrowing journey of a 14-year-old Guatemalan girl who risked her life for a better life.It is the stuff of movies: An agent working deep undercover, posing as a drug kingpin in an operation that led to the biggest hand-to-hand drug bust in U.S. history. Dann Cuellar has the story.It has been one year since Hurricane Maria tore through the Caribbean. On the island of Puerto Rico, the damage was devastating with the death toll recently raised to nearly 3,000 people. Univision's Ilea Garcia has the story of some folks making a fresh start here in Philadelphia.1900 N. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122A Coatesville father and son coach and quarterback are on the road to making gridiron history. Walter Perez has their story.Every day, 20 people die waiting for a life-saving transplant, and The Gift of Life is working to raise awareness in the Hispanic community, specifically, where religion reasons can often make Latinos reluctant to donate.401 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123Diego Castellanos has been a fixture at 6abc for nearly half a century. The longtime host of 6abc's Puerto Rican Panorama is retiring this year. Dann Cuellar looks back on his legacy of contributions to Philadelphia's Latino community.------