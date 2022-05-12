Student volleyball tournament helps families fighting cancer

"Six years ago, we had a couple of students that approached us trying to figure out a way of starting a club to help raise money for Bringing Hope Home, which was an organization that helped them when they were in need," said Rob D'Urbano.
D'Urbano is the co-chair of the Bringing Hope Home Club at Bayard Rustin High School. The club supports the non-profit of the same name that helps pay the bills of families battling cancer.
"It became this little volleyball tournament that has now grown into 45 teams, 350 students playing volleyball, and then the whole school involved in fundraising to help this amazing organization," said D'Urbano.
Some students got involved with fundraising for special reasons. Brigid Durant, an officer with the school's club, is honoring her mother who passed away in 2015.
"Bringing Hope Home used to help us out when my mom had cancer," said Durant. "So, they helped us with our bills and they've been a huge part of our lives my entire life."
Another student, Alyssa Lecky, has two personal reasons to support the cause.
"My cousin was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. Unfortunately, he passed but Bringing Hope Home helped us a little bit with that and now my grandmother has cancer," she said. "So, we've kind of just been all about raising money for people."
Bringing Hope Home accepts applications on the first of the month for individuals within their coverage area. To learn more, visit their website.
