Philly Proud

South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "When we create these gift bags, it has to be special because every mom is special," said Susan Rose. "And I want this gift to make her realize that somebody cares."

Rose has dedicated the last 22 years of her life to carrying on the mantle of motherhood left by her daughter. Susan Rose Albert lost her life at the age of 40 in a motor vehicle accident in Morocco. She is now survived by her family and a foundation that bears her namesake.

The Lauren Rose Albert Foundation provides grants to women in need. But it also is home to a program known as "Mothers Matter," which was designed to send gifts of personal care products to women in South Jersey.

"First year was 265 Mother's Day gift bags," said Rose. "We've done over 53,000."

For the first time in two years, Rose and her team of volunteers were able to visit daycares like Loida Development Center II and the Greater Collingswood Children's Center. There, they gave gifts to mothers and sent kids home with bags for their moms.

"Oh my God, I am so thankful," said Natasha Rodriguez, the head teacher at Loida Development Center II. "These were gifts that we didn't expect."

A mother of two and a role model for dozens of kids, Rodriguez appreciates the rewards and challenges she faces.

"There are a lot of parents here that will also be thankful for this because everyone has a different circumstance in life," she said. "We don't know what everyone's going through. And any little thing is always a plus."

Mothers Matter has since expanded to a year-round effort. But their fundraising and donation efforts were severely curtailed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has permeated through every part of their organization, even down to their physical headquarters in Washington Township.

"We pay for rent, utilities, insurance," said Susan Rose. "If we can no longer afford it, we're going to have to look elsewhere, or God forbid, Mothers Matter will have to close its doors."

Susan Rose is hopeful the community will keep their mission alive through alternative methods of support.

"We just hope it doesn't happen because what we do is different," she said. "And we touch so many lives in just such a small way."

To learn more about Mothers Matter and the Lauren Rose Albert Foundation, visit their website.

Philly Proud is powered by Pick NRG.

RELATED: How a senior meals program has made holidays special for four decades

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspennsaukencollingswoodwashington township (gloucester county)motherhoodcommunity journalistmother's dayvolunteerismfeel gooddonationsfundraiserwomen's healthphilly proudwomen
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Two nurses dedicate nearly five decades to serving South Jersey
Grocery store simulator helps students with autism build career skills
Three sisters support each other through eye disease journey
94-year-old veteran receives overwhelming support after house fire
TOP STORIES
Missing NJ boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Man charged with murder in South Philly Wawa stabbing
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Shore towns assessing beach erosion after weekend storm
Supporting AAPI-owned business | FYI Philly May 7 show
Show More
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Watch May 9 Inside Story: Swing voters on Primary candidates, issues
Crash involving school bus leaves 14 students, 2 adults injured
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
More TOP STORIES News