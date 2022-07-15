Suspect accused of killing man on walk in Philly may be in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, is wanted in the deadly shooting of Loi Nguyen on June 21 in the 4200 block of L Street.
PHILADELPHIA -- The suspect accused of killing a man on his morning walk last month in Philadelphia may be in Massachusetts or Rhode Island, according to the Boston Police Department.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, is wanted in the deadly shooting of Loi Nguyen on June 21 in the 4200 block of L Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect run up behind Nguyen and shoot him once in the back of the head as he was returning from his morning walk.

Investigators said they found one spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon just a few inches from the victim.

Neighbors said the victim, identified as Loi Nguyen, was well-known and always exercised before sunrise.



Police said he was found near his backyard door. Nguyen was pronounced dead at 5:44 a.m. by medics at the scene.

Fifthteen minutes before the murder, police say Tejeda-Pena pulled a handgun on two victims on the 1200 block of East Luzerne. He allegedly pulled the trigger several times in an attempt to discharge the weapon, but the gun malfunctioned and he fled the scene.

On Thursday, the Boston Police Department said Wagner Tejeda-Pena is also wanted for two stabbing incidents and he recently made threats to kill his family.

Police didn't state when the stabbings occurred but did say the suspect may be in the Roslindale, Lawrence, MA or the Rhode Island area.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Boston Police Department at (617) 343-4468.

