Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Juniata home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 76-year-old man on his morning walk was shot in the head in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of Claridge Street.Police say the man was found near his backyard door. He had been shot once.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.His identity has not been released.No arrests have been made.