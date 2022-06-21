fatal shooting

Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Juniata home: Police

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 76-year-old man on his morning walk was shot in the head in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of Claridge Street.

Police say the man was found near his backyard door. He had been shot once.

His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

