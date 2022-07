Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old man in Juniata Park identified

Wagner Tejeda-Pena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 76-year-old man killed while on his morning walk in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, is wanted in the deadly shooting of Loi Nguyen on June 21 in the 4200 block of L Street.Surveillance video shows the suspect run up behind Nguyen and shoot him once in the back of the head.Nguyen was pronounced dead at 5:44 a.m. by medics at the scene.Police said Tejeda-Pena is also wanted in an aggravated assault that happened about 15 minutes before the homicide on the 1200 block of East Luzerne.Tejeda-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.