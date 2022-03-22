feel good

3 Philly sisters, all servers at Penrose Diner, surprised with 'Waitress' tickets

The Kimmel had a special surprise for three sisters who can definitely connect to the story of "Waitress."
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The award-winning Broadway musical "Waitress" opens next week at the Academy of Music.

It's about a waitress and an expert pie maker.

Gwen Guerriero, Vicky Saulino and Patricia Mitchell are all longtime servers at the Penrose Diner in South Philadelphia.

How long?

Twenty-five years!

On Tuesday, they got the star treatment when Fran Egler from the Kimmel Cultural Campus surprised them with tickets to opening night of "Waitress."

So how did all three South Philly sisters end up working together for a quarter of a century?

"I stopped into Penrose 25 years ago for a cup of coffee and never left. I'm still here," Vicky said. "And then my mother said to me 'take your sisters with you.' And these two girls (sitting next to me) are my sisters. And that's how it all started."

The sisters are basically celebrities to their customers.

"We know everybody. We all have our special requests," Vicky said. "It's like our diner, with everybody walking through the door."

Opening night of "Waitress" is March 29 at the Academy of Music.

The sister laughed that they all had the day off - March 29 - but that was all part of the surprise. And now they know why.
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiakimmel centermusicalfeel goodbroadway
