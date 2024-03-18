Man accused of stealing several wallets at Costco, Walmart in Lehigh County

Man accused of stealing several wallets at Lehigh County stores

Man accused of stealing several wallets at Lehigh County stores

Man accused of stealing several wallets at Lehigh County stores

Man accused of stealing several wallets at Lehigh County stores

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County are looking for a suspect accused of stealing wallets from people at Target, Costco, and Walmart stores.

According to police, troopers responded to a Target on North Krocks Road at about 6:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a theft.

At about 3:20 p.m., police said the male suspect had stolen a woman's wallet from her purse as she was shopping at Costco.

A few minutes later, the suspect reportedly purchased $2,500 worth of Amex and Mastercard gift cards at Target.

The suspect was last seen leaving the Target parking lot in a white SUV.

The man is accused of committing similar incidents at Costco in Lower Macungie Township on September 8, 2023, Walmart in Lower Macungie Township on February 3, 2024, and Walmart in Lower Macungie Township on February 16, 2024.

Anyone with information in connection to these cases is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station at 610-395-1438.