Philadelphia property destroyed by civil unrest returns as pop-up cocktail and beer garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Exactly three years ago today, 1706 Walnut Street burned to the ground during civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, this same address will be home to a new pop-up cocktail garden and restaurant, bringing new life to the property.

Owner Avram Hornik gave us a first look at the Walnut Garden, an 11,000-square-foot space that includes a cocktail and beer garden, restaurant and ice cream shop.

"When an opportunity like this comes around and we can do something to help make living in the city a little bit better. I'm happy to do that," said Hornik, Owner of FCM Hospitality.

Hornik says the landlord of those buildings eventually plans to put another building in that spot, but through a short-term lease, allowed them to build a temporary outdoor restaurant.