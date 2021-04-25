Rally held at Malcolm X Park in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.

Rally held at Malcolm X Park in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally was held Sunday at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia in memory of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.

Monday will mark the sixth month anniversary of the fatal police shooting.

Bodycam video shows the moment officers encountered Wallace on the 6100 block of Locust Street on October 26.

Wallace had a knife in his hand and officers told him to drop the weapon at least 11 times.

On November 4, 2020, Philadelphia officials released bodycam video of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.



Wallace's family says he was in the middle of a mental health crisis, and has since sued two officers involved in the shooting.

The shooting set off days of protests and riots in the city.

No criminal charges have been filed in this shooting.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends say final goodbyes at funeral for Walter Wallace Jr.
Family and friends say their final goodbyes Saturday to Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace's funeral was held Saturday at the National Temple Baptist Church.



The family and their attorney had stated earlier this year that they do not want murder charges brought against the officers involved.

"It's not about charging folks, this is about a systemic change, and shifting policy, and making reform so that there's not another Walter Wallace ever again in this city," said Shaka Johnson, the Wallace family's attorney.

