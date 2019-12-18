Action News Investigation: Warning about mystery shopping scam

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scam artists are on the prowl during the holiday season. They fish for victims-- as the son of a Philadelphia cop now knows.Action News Investigative reporter Chad Pradelli says the scam artists are becoming more sophisticated. They're learning subtle but detailed information about their targets that can lead to them letting their guard down.Jonathan Lane says the job offer sounded legitimate.His mother, an alumna at Rosemont College, received an email that appeared to be from her former school's job placement and student services department.The offer? $300 to be a mystery shopper. It said go to the website, quantitativeresearchsurvey.com.The Drexel University student was in need of cash for the holidays.He says, "It was like a regular application. It was name, all your information like where you live, address, stuff like that."The 20-year-old was instructed to evaluate a Best Buy.He received what appeared to be a $1,900 cashier's check. It looked real. It was from a reputable bank with a legitimate routing number.The check quickly cleared, but here is where the alarm bells should've been blaring. He started receiving texts. "Please complete the assignment." He was instructed to buy $1,600 in Best Buy gift cards and then text the codes to his representative. The remaining $300 from the cashier's check would be his commission. Lane did and thought nothing of it until he checked his bank account."I was like it retracted the money. So I was I texted him back to see what was happening, but I didn't get a response," said Lane.They were busy draining the gift card.Best Buy released a statement that reads,The Federal Trade Commission has a few tips to avoid becoming a victim.If you're looking for legitimate mystery shopping jobs, check out the Mystery Shopping Providers Association for a database of authentic companies.And remember this, if you are asked to deposit checks and send money or anything of value back, it's a scam.Lane says, "I feel like I got duped."He's a bit embarrassed about the stolen money.Unfortunately, he owes his bank, Police and Fire Federal Credit Union,$1600.He has a good attitude but wants others to be cautious.Rosemont College released this statement: