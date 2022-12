Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.

There was heavy damage to a single unit on the 1300 block of Lisa Drive in Warrington.

Fire crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots when the Action Cam arrived just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The flames spread to neighboring apartments. Those residents made it out safely.

There's no word on a cause.