Those intersections are Easton and Bristol roads, and Easton and Street roads.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Red light cameras are being added to two intersections in Warrington Township, Bucks County.

The two intersections were chosen based on a study conducted by PennDOT.

The red light cameras are expected to go live by the end of the month.

The township will allow a 60-day warning period for drivers.