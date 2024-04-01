Police say their goal is to add more cameras to other intersections that could benefit from this program in the future.

Red light cameras installed at 2 intersections in Bensalem, Pa. to prevent crashes

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bensalem, Bucks County announced the installation of red light cameras in two locations where a high number of collisions occur.

Police say the cameras alone won't stop all crashes, but it's another tool in their toolbox to reduce the number of collisions and change people's driving behavior.

Red light cameras were active for the first time Monday at two dangerous intersections in Bensalem Township: Street Road at Knights Road and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

"One of the main reasons we installed it is because of the high volume of accidents we have there over the past five years," said Lt. Robert Bugsch with Bensalem Township police.

The 6abc Data Journalism team found that in 10 years, there were 64 crashes at Street Road and Knights Road and 79 at Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway.

Chopper 6 flew over Street and Knights roads in 2022 when a crash involving a fire engine sent a driver to the hospital.

A year earlier, a man was partially paralyzed when he was hit crossing Old Lincoln Highway.

To reduce situations like these, police say they are trying to change drivers' behaviors with red light cameras.

Authorities also say there's no profit from this new technology.

"We chose this specific vendor due to the fact that the township did not have to put any expenses out and we also don't receive any revenue from the violations. So it's not a revenue-generated program," said Bugsch.

Drivers have a 60-day grace period where they'll get off with a warning.

Residents will get something in the mail showing where they went through the red light.

After that, it's a $100 civil penalty. It will not affect your driving record, insurance rates, or CDL status, officials say.

Police officers will review all alleged violations, and if approved, you'll get the civil violation by mail.

"It's unfortunate that any fatality accidents happen anywhere," said Bugsch.

Police say their goal is to add more cameras to other intersections that could benefit from this program in the future.