Waste Management workers hit picket line outside company's Camden headquarters

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some workers were walking the picket line in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday instead of hauling trash.

Waste Management workers are demanding a new contract with higher pay.

The strike began at 3 a.m. outside of the company's headquarters. More than 100 union workers say they just want a fair contract and fair pay.

Striking workers plan to be out here as long as it takes and until the contract is settled.

"We pick up trash, we don't want to be treated like trash," said Kevin Robinson, a member of Teamsters Local 115 and a waste management driver for 10 years

That's the message as more than 100 Teamsters Local 115 members swapped out their daily trash duties and trucks in Camden County for picket signs.

"They have no compassion for these guys out here. Simple stuff," said Robinson.

The union is asking for insurance, fair wages, bereavement time off and 401k matches - all things the workers say they do not get.

Robinson says they just want to be treated fairly.

Contract negotiations began in October.

"We should've had a contract. We went back Tuesday, shortened it down, tried to get this resolved before we came out here. They looked at it and pretty much said no," Robinson said.

Waste Management says they're disappointed it got to this point.

In a statement to Action News, the company says in part: "WM of New Jersey remains committed to the collective bargaining process and we are hopeful that common ground can be reached with the Union and our employees soon."

Waste Management also says they have plans in place to ensure collection services continue with minimal short-term service disruptions or delays.