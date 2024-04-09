Aramark strike: Workers at Wells Fargo Center hit picket lines for one-day work stoppage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aramark food and beverage workers at the Wells Fargo Center held a one-day strike Tuesday.

Unite Here Local 274 members were on the picket lines ahead of Tuesday's Sixers-Pistons game in South Philadelphia.

"We are looking for humane treatment. We work for a multi-billion-dollar company and we have no health care offered to us. We have no paid sick time, we get no paid time off," said bartender Carlton Epps.

The striking union workers asked patrons of the game to join in their fight.

"I was just calling it 'Tailgate Tuesday.' Tailgate out in the parking lot, have your drinks in the parking lot, have your dinner somewhere else, just support us. Because we're the ones who take care of you every time you come down here," Epps said.

Union members, including cooks, servers, bartenders, concession workers and more, argue their wages and benefits are not keeping up with inflation.

Some Aramark food service employees work at all three stadiums but make different hourly wages at each.

"Every building offers a different wage. A bartender can make $12 an hour in one building and make $17 in another. A cook can make $16 an hour and $18 at another building," said Aramark employee Samatha Spector.

They say they are treated as seasonal workers rather than year-round employees, based on each sport's season.

They also said they want their time spent working at Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park to count for health insurance.

In statement, an Aramark spokesperson said:

"Aramark remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members have elected to commence a strike. Aramark has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong."