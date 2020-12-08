'Put it back': Porch pirate caught on Ring camera at Maple Shade home

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Maple Shade, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate caught in the act.The video, captured by Rosa Chaves' Ring camera, shows a man removing a package from the front porch of the home on N. Chestnut Avenue on Monday at about 1 p.m.The man is seen wearing a ski mask and carrying a shopping bag.When the man takes the package and puts it in his shopping bag, the victim speaks through the camera before the man puts the package down."You know you're on camera, right?" Chaves says."Yeah, I was bringing your package to you ma'am," the man replies."You need to put it back," Chaves says."It's right there, ma'am," the man says before walking away.Chaves said she waited a few seconds to say something to make sure the man wasn't there for a legitimate reason."It wasn't what I expected. He clearly wasn't afraid to get caught," she said.Maple Shade police who are investigating say they were also shocked by the video, particularly by the suspect's decision to leave the package behind.If you can identify the person in the video you are asked to call police at 856-234-8300 and reference case 20-21898