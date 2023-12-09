Suspected porch pirate accused of hitting NJ officer while eluding arrest

Porch pirate caught on video after stealing packages from at least 3 homes in Gloucester Twp.

Police say the suspect, Ebony Gomez, of Jacksonville, Florida, remains on the run.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspected porch pirate who police say stole items from three different homes in Gloucester Township is now accused of hitting an officer while eluding an arrest on Friday afternoon.

On Friday around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to a tip and found Gomez traveling in a white Dodge Journey with New Jersey plates F64PSY. The vehicle was reported as stolen.

Police say officers attempted a motor vehicle stop on Jarvis Road in Gloucester Township, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed while juveniles were unrestrained inside the vehicle.

A short time later, officers observed the vehicle parked and occupied on Parsons Court.

According to police, the officer approached the vehicle, giving commands to stop. But Gomez attempted to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still searching for Gomez.

Authorities say two thefts took place on December 1 in the Cherrywood Development and one happened on December 2 in the Mayfair Woods Development.

During one incident, officers say a resident caught the porch pirate red-handed. When confronted, she claimed to work for Amazon and said the box she had in hand had been delivered to the wrong address.

Gomez is facing a slew of charges, including eluding and aggravated assault offenses.

If anyone recognizes that woman, Gloucester Township police are asking they call the authorities at 856-228-4500.

