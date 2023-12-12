Suspected porch pirate accused of hitting NJ officer with car now in custody

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspected porch pirate accused of hitting a police officer while eluding an arrest last week in South Jersey was taken into custody by US Marshals on Monday.

Police say the suspect, Ebony Gomez, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested in Monroe Township and turned over to Gloucester Township police.

SEE ALSO: Porch pirate caught on video after stealing packages from at least 3 homes in Gloucester Twp.

Gomez was allegedly involved in three package thefts earlier this month: two incidents on December 1 in the Cherrywood Development and one on December 2 in the Mayfair Woods Development.

During one incident, officers say a resident caught the porch pirate red-handed. When confronted, she claimed to work for Amazon and said the box she had in hand had been delivered to the wrong address.

On Friday, Gloucester Township police responded to a tip and allegedly found Gomez traveling in a white Dodge Journey with stolen New Jersey plates F64PSY, according to investigators.

Police say she sped off but was spotted later in the day on Parsons Court.

According to police, the officer approached the vehicle, giving commands to stop. But Gomez attempted to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle.

"She backed up and went forward striking our officer. The officer went on the hood of the vehicle, then fell onto the pavement," said Gloucester Township Police Captain John Stollsteimer.

The injured officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

Gomez is facing a slew of charges, including eluding and aggravated assault offenses.