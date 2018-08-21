Water main break flooding road in Havertown, Pa.

#BreakingNews Water main break along Eagle Road in Havertown, PA. Traffic is getting by but a large amount of water is flowing down the street! Drive safely! @6abc pic.twitter.com/xzOrauPRLk — Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) August 21, 2018

A water main break is causing some detours in Havertown, Delaware County.The break happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eagle Road and St. Denis Lane in Havertown.Viewer video and the Action Cam showed water flowing down the street.Police on the scene set up barricades to block traffic.------