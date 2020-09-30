PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with the Philadelphia Water Department said a "large" water main break is impacting customers in the city's Overbrook section.
The break happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday near N. 55th Street and Lansdowne Avenue.
Customers in the area reported having low water pressure due to the break.
Officials said the break is near a construction area, but there was no immediate word on what caused it.
'Large' water main break impacting customers in Overbrook section of Philadelphia: Officials
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More