'Large' water main break impacting customers in Overbrook section of Philadelphia: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with the Philadelphia Water Department said a "large" water main break is impacting customers in the city's Overbrook section.

The break happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday near N. 55th Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Customers in the area reported having low water pressure due to the break.

Officials said the break is near a construction area, but there was no immediate word on what caused it.
