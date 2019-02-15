A water main break has a section of Ridge Avenue closed in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.The break happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Ridge.The water department believes it is a broken 16-inch main.Water could be seen flowing down the street before daybreak. Crews are working to shut off the water.Police have closed off Ridge Avenue from Allegheny avenue to the Route 1 on-ramp.Officials say customers in the area may experience reduced water pressure.-----