PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A water main break has a section of Ridge Avenue closed in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.
The break happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Ridge.
The water department believes it is a broken 16-inch main.
Water could be seen flowing down the street before daybreak. Crews are working to shut off the water.
Police have closed off Ridge Avenue from Allegheny avenue to the Route 1 on-ramp.
Officials say customers in the area may experience reduced water pressure.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps