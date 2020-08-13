Man critical after shot in chest in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:40 p.m on the 3000 block of North Water Street.
Officials said they found 27 shell casings at the scene.
Investigators said they believe a car that was found nearby that was riddled with bullets might be involved in the incident.
There is no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
