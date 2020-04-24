825 gallons of hand sanitizer bottled for Chester County frontline workers

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 800 gallons of hand sanitizer are headed to health care workers and first responders in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Members of the county's Department of Emergency Services accepted the donation from Eight Oaks Farm Distillery.
Staff at Chester County's Public Safety Training Campus bottled 1,650 half-gallon containers donated by Wawa on Thursday night.
"If you had told me a few months ago that Chester County would welcome a delivery from a regional distillery, I never would have believed it," Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz said. "But we are very grateful - not just for this hand sanitizer delivery, but also for the creativity and good intent by the folks from Eight Oaks that came with the delivery."
Commissioner Michelle Kichlin said when they receive products such as hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipmnet, they will be making their way to the frontline workers as quickly as they come in.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Governor Tom Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Hundreds of furloughed Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
825 gallons of hand sanitizer bottled for Chester County frontline workers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More