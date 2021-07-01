Wawa Hoagie Day moves to National Constitution Center due to weather

Wawa's Hoagie Day is back!
From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., dozens of Wawa employees assembled the 17,000 turkey hoagies at the National Constitution Center.
Beginning at noon, hungry guests could pick a free hoagie inside the Constitution Center.
The original pickup location was outside at Independence Mall, but Wawa moved the festivities inside due to the weather forecast.
Wawa donated the first 5,000 sandwiches to Philabundance.
In addition, for the first time, 2,000 hoagies went to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.
The last Wawa Hoagie Day was in 2019. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
