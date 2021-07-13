Video shows suspect point gun at Wawa employee's head during robbery in Montgomery County

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County are investigating whether an overnight armed robbery at a Wawa is connected to a similar crime in Philadelphia.New surveillance photos show the suspects in the armed robbery at the Wawa on the 800 block of Old York Road at about 3:30 a.m.At least one of the gunmen is seen putting his weapon to the head of an employee as he emptied the cash register."All three men were heavily armed with semi automatic hand guns. At least one of the males was equipped with an extended 33 round magazine in his hand gun," said Abington Police Detective Steven Fink.Authorities said the suspects quickly left the store.Then, around 4 a.m. Philadelphia police were called to a Wawa on the 8100 block of Castor Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst section.Police said three armed men stole cash and the cash register from the store."I think it could really happen anywhere, I mean, the reality is no place is immune these days. But, it is very concerning just the same," said John Bogusz of Philadelphia.No one was hurt in either robbery.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.No arrests have been made.