Arrest warrant issued for suspect in stabbing at Wawa in Bensalem, Pa.

Police consider Stanley Wilson to be armed and dangerous.

39 minutes ago
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted for a stabbing at a Wawa in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has been identified.

The Bensalem Police Department says Stanley Wilson assaulted and stabbed a customer in the store on the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway on Friday.

The victim survived.

Police say Wilson fled the scene after the attack.

Police issued a warrant for Wilson on Tuesday. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Wilson faces multiple charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.

