Wawa testing out digital experience with no shelves at Philadelphia location

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is trying something new at a store in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood.

It's being called a "digital experience" format.

The store, located on the 3300 block of Market Street on Drexel University's campus, features no shelves, just in-store-digital touch screens and Wawa associates behind the counter.

A spokesperson tells Action News customers can order ahead using the Wawa app or through the in-store screens.

Wawa

"This location will allow busy customers to place their orders and get their purchases faster than ever - fulfilled by friendly Wawa associates," the spokesperson said.

The store was closed for six days to complete the renovations. It reopened on July 26.

Wawa says it's currently getting feedback from associates and customers on the new shopping experience.