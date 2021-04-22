Gunman in Lehigh Valley shooting spree had concealed carry permit, district attorney says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10533957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin provides an update on a shooting Wednesday morning at an Upper Macungie Twp., Pa. Wawa store.

Pictured: Ramon Ramirez with his family

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New information has been released about the gunman who went on a shooting spree in the Lehigh Valley early Wednesday morning.Za Uk Lian, 45, shot at a woman on Route 22 in Upper Macungie Township shortly before 5 a.m. She was not injured.He then pulled into a Wawa parking lot where he shot and wounded a man in a Jeep, then shot and killed a truck driver who was pumping gas.Lian then walked down the road where he shot and killed himself.On Thursday, District Attorney Jim Martin said Lian purchased the .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol legally in January.Lian applied for a concealed carry permit in February and received approval last month.There is still no word on a motive.The truck driver who was killed, 31-year-old Ramon Ramirez of Allentown, was a father of three.