Philadelphia officials preparing for more snow; Winter Storm Warning issued

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow Friday morning.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the storm. You can watch live in the video player above.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 a.m. Friday for a large part of the viewing area and lasts through 10 p.m. Friday. Check the alerts page on 6abc.com for more information.

Latest forecast

Timing:

The snow begins before daybreak. The first flakes will likely fall any time after 3 a.m., spreading east. We'll be dealing with snow all day, with things tapering off between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Snow intensity will pick up by mid-morning into the afternoon. Slippery travel is expected for both commutes

Precipitation

This will start and end as snow for nearly the entire area. The exception is along the immediate coast where initially there could be a mix of rain/snow or even just plain rain before temperatures cool and changes to snow.

How much snow?

Snow totals look to be a general 2-4" with lesser amounts at the immediate coast due to mixing. Near the coast we are forecasting 1-2" of snow. We're also watching the potential for a zone that picks up slightly more totals. Some isolated areas could see more than 4".

School closings/ delays

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Friday.

The School District of Philadelphia has not yet announced its plans ahead of the storm.

You can view a full list of closings at: https://6abc.com/community/schoolclosings/.