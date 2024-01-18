The exclusive radar will be the third in use by the AccuWeather team.

New radar will help AccuWeather track storms heading toward the Philadelphia area

New radar will help AccuWeather track storms heading toward the Philadelphia area

New radar will help AccuWeather track storms heading toward the Philadelphia area

New radar will help AccuWeather track storms heading toward the Philadelphia area

New radar will help AccuWeather track storms heading toward the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly installed radar will help Action News and AccuWeather track severe weather heading toward the Philadelphia area.

That includes the winter storm that's likely to deliver several inches of snow across the region on Friday.

The exclusive radar will be the third in use by the AccuWeather team.

It sits atop the water tower at Millersville University in Lancaster County, Pa.

"With this new radar we can see such detail as these storms are coming in from the west," said Meteorologist Karen Rogers. "We're going to be able to tell you exactly what's happening and kind of pinpoint that forecast for you."

Some Philadelphia streets remain icy as next winter storm nears

Meanwhile, PennDOT is preparing for the snowstorm, the second in a week.

"We're starting the incident command center starting at 4 a.m.," said Robyn Briggs, a PennDOT spokeswoman. "We're going to be in here before the start of the storm to get ready for it."

The drivers need to clear about 11,000 miles of road. It's being called an 'all hands on deck' event.

The roads are still white from the salt that was put down during the last storm on Sunday into Monday.

Ice melt is getting more difficult to find for many people. Action News stopped by the True Value in Trappe, Montgomery County and they were sold out of calcium chloride, which is safer for driveways.

"Everywhere is sold out. I've been to Lowes before here," said John Mehan, who was looking to find some.