EARTHQUAKE

2 small earthquakes hit Berks County

CUMRU TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The United States Geological Survey confirms two earthquakes struck Berks County, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning.

According to the USGS, the first one occurred at 3:49 a.m. near Shillington. It was recorded as a magnitude 1.9.

A 1.7 magnitude quake was then recorded at 5:48 a.m. near Flying Hills, Cumru Township.

On Monday, the Wyomissing Borough Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they receive reports for "loud booms."

Facebook users have responded to that post about this morning's incidents, as well.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
