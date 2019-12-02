AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton and Mercer counties, as well as the Poconos; A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Interior S. Jersey, Philadelphia and areas to the northwest. Accumulating snow is likely.
Light rain and a touch of mixed precipitation is possible at times through the morning and afternoon, with some occasional snow. Most of our steadier bands of snow will probably occur late in the day or at night, especially in northern suburbs covered by the warning. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s during the day, but drop below freezing after dark, creating the biggest threat to road conditions. Winds will gust to 30 mph, especially later today and tonight.
TONIGHT: Bands of snow are likely with accumulations of 1-3" near I-96 and 3-6" in northern counties covered by the Winter Storm Warning. The Poconos could see 6-12". Snow winds down by about 2-4 a.m. Tuesday. The low is 32.
TUESDAY: The precipitation will be over, but we'll see partly sunny skies and a brisk and chilly high of 42 with wind chills in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for clouds, some sun and sprinkle or flurry late in the day. The high is 44.
THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly high of 44. There could be an afternoon shower.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return. The high is 46.
SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 38.
SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 46.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible and a milder high of 52.
