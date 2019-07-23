Weather

AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Most of us will remain dry, but areas to the southeast of Philadelphia and especially along the coast are in for a continued light rain or showers for a good part of the night. Anyone heading to the Linc for the Rolling Stones is in luck. Mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a shower and temps in the mid to low 70s! Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Finally after that wave goes by overnight Tuesday, we'll see the front slip a little more southeastward allowing for sunshine and clouds to mix for midweek. It won't be a fully sunny day yet as the upper level trough won't pass through until Wednesday night. While most areas stay dry we can't rule out a spotty shower. High temps in the low 80s with dewpoints falling to 60 or even the upper 50s! Very comfortable for the afternoon.

THURSDAY: High pressure then slides in for Thursday and beyond giving us a stretch of wall to wall sunshine, seasonably warm temps, and relatively low humidity for July. Highs on Thursday 84.

FRIDAY: A warming trend kicks in, but it's still not humid. The high ticks up to 86.

SATURDAY: Look for a somewhat warm, but still relatively nice summer afternoon with a high around 88.

SUNDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with somewhat more humid air returning to the region. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Our high touches 89.

MONDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and another spotty shower or storm around. The high is 91.

TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 92.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Police officer involved in crash in Port Richmond
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Tree falls on Langhorne home after violent storm
Driver in truck knocks down wires, power poles in Berks County
Show More
Police investigate reported abduction of teen in Philadelphia
2 arrested after deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Delaware
Sylvester Stallone working on new 'Rocky' film, TV prequel
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Wynnefield
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
More TOP STORIES News