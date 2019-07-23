AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Most of us will remain dry, but areas to the southeast of Philadelphia and especially along the coast are in for a continued light rain or showers for a good part of the night. Anyone heading to the Linc for the Rolling Stones is in luck. Mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a shower and temps in the mid to low 70s! Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Finally after that wave goes by overnight Tuesday, we'll see the front slip a little more southeastward allowing for sunshine and clouds to mix for midweek. It won't be a fully sunny day yet as the upper level trough won't pass through until Wednesday night. While most areas stay dry we can't rule out a spotty shower. High temps in the low 80s with dewpoints falling to 60 or even the upper 50s! Very comfortable for the afternoon.
THURSDAY: High pressure then slides in for Thursday and beyond giving us a stretch of wall to wall sunshine, seasonably warm temps, and relatively low humidity for July. Highs on Thursday 84.
FRIDAY: A warming trend kicks in, but it's still not humid. The high ticks up to 86.
SATURDAY: Look for a somewhat warm, but still relatively nice summer afternoon with a high around 88.
SUNDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with somewhat more humid air returning to the region. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Our high touches 89.
MONDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and another spotty shower or storm around. The high is 91.
TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 92.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News