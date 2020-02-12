AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly today and staying that way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's partly sunny and somewhat breezy today with a high of 45. Winds will run between 8 and 16 mph, making things a bit brisk at times, so dress warmly if you're involved in Martin Luther King Day volunteer activities both this morning and this afternoon. A flurry or sprinkle is also possible, but this looks very spotty and mainly in our northern and western suburbs.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's cold with a low of 32 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's blustery with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. The high is 42 with wind chills in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another round of blustery winds. This time, gusts will pop up a bit to 25-35 mph and with a high of only 38, wind chills will remain in the upper 20s and low 30s.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a brisk and chilly high of 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected and the afternoon, while brisk, looks a tad milder. We're going for a high of 44.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a colder note with partly sunny skies and a brisk, cold high of 39.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with our high slipping to 37.
MONDAY: Clouds return to the region. There could be some rain, sleet and snow arriving during the afternoon. The high is 38.
