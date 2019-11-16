AccuWeather: Chilly, Windy Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Turning out party to mostly cloudy. The overnight lows will range from 22 in the suburbs to 29 in the city.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're still chilly with a high of 44. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts of 45-50mph at the Shore Wind chills will be stuck near freezing. A bit of rain is possible, mainly at night.
MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible, the best chance being at night and closer to the ocean. The high improves to 47.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 52.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 53.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 55.
FRIDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. The high reaches about 53.
SATURDAY. Brisk, Chilly. High 49.
