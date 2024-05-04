WATCH LIVE

State Police investigating crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia

The crash shut down the highway for about four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024 12:49PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on I-76 westbound between exits for Roosevelt Boulevard and Kelly Drive.

The crash shut down the highway for about four hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It re-opened around 4:25 a.m.

So far there is no word on what led to the accident or if anyone was injuried.

