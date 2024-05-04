State Police investigating crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia

The crash shut down the highway for about four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on I-76 westbound between exits for Roosevelt Boulevard and Kelly Drive.

The crash shut down the highway for about four hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It re-opened around 4:25 a.m.

So far there is no word on what led to the accident or if anyone was injuried.